Manchester City’s young goalkeeper James Trafford is on loan at Bolton Wanderers, and as per The Bolton News’ Marc Iles, the 19-year-old isn’t ruling out a return to the Trotters next season.

For Bolton, it is a season that is over regarding any chance of the play-offs. They currently sit 11th in the League One table and they are 12 points shy of 6th place with just three games left to play.

So for Ian Evatt, it is a case of finishing the season strongly and aiming for as high a finish as possible. Then comes the summer and the rebuilding and reshaping needed ahead of next season.

The Bolton News’ Marc Iles writes that one player not discounting a return for next season is on-loan Manchester City stopper Trafford.

‘Brilliant rhythm’ – Trafford reflects on Bolton Wanderers experience

After a disappointing loan spell with Accrington Stanley, Trafford moved to Bolton Wanderers and has quickly established himself there.

19-year-old Trafford has made 19 appearances for Evatt’s side where he has conceded 16 goals but also kept seven clean sheets.

Commenting on his future, the Manchester City youngster said, “To be honest I haven’t had any real discussions” before saying he will leave talks to others.

However, he did add that it is something he will revisit “at the end of the season.” He also said that his time at the club will have a bearing on his decision-making.

Citing the “brilliant rhythm” that he’s built up whilst being with Bolton, Trafford adds that this “will be a big factor in my decision making.”

Thoughts?

Trafford has just one year left on his contract with Manchester City. Iles says that Trafford doesn’t want to return to Under-23s football.

Trafford’s viewpoint here is understandable. He’s become a solid performer in Evatt’s Bolton Wanderers side. Going back to The Etihad would mean a drop back into age-group football.

For the good of his career, he needs to make sure that he gets his next decision right. He needs regular, first-team football and the right place for that is at the UniBol with Evatt’s Bolton Wanderers side.