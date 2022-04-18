Middlesbrough host Huddersfield Town in Championship action today, and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town are both in the fight for promotion to the Premier League, and they meet at the Riverside today.

Boro are three games without a win and another defeat could put them at further risk of missing out on the play-off spots. Although they have a game in hand on 6th placed Sheffield United, Chris Wilder’s side are two points behind with five games remaining.

As for Huddersfield Town, they are on course for a play-off finish and an automatic promotion spot isn’t completely out of the question yet. Carlos Corberan’s Terriers occupy 3rd with four games remaining and are four points away from Bournemouth, though the Cherries have two games in hand.

Now, Sky Sports pundit Prutton has predicted both sides to come away with a point, anticipating an entertaining 2-2 draw. Here’s what he had to say in his prediction:

“Things have fallen a little bit flat for Middlesbrough of late, with Good Friday’s goalless draw with Bournemouth meaning they have now taken just a point from their last three games and not scored since the 4-0 win over Peterborough on April 2. They are still so close to breaking back into the top six, but they cannot afford for this slump to go on for too long.

“Huddersfield’s slim chances of finishing in the automatic promotion places are still very much alive, even though second-placed Bournemouth have a four-point advantage and two games in hand, so they will pose a stern threat. I think this will be a cracker, but the points will be shared.”

The implications

An important three points for Middlesbrough could see them jump into the play-off spots above Sheffield United, though they will need the Blades to slip up against Bristol City. However, a loss could put them as far as five points away from the top-six.

Huddersfield Town could move within one point of Bournemouth if they emerge victorious, while they will only drop from 3rd if they lose and Luton Town or Nottingham Forest win.

The game kicks off at 12:30 today and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football.