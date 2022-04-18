Swansea City want to keep Fulham loan man Cyrus Christie at the club beyond this season, as detailed in a report by BBC Sport.

Swansea City moved to sign the full-back in the January transfer window on a loan deal until the end of the campaign.

Christie, 28, has since been a hit with the Swans and has made 17 appearances for them in all competitions to date.

BBC Sport claim Russell Martin has said he is interested in bringing him back to Wales this summer.

Summer target for Swansea City

Christie it out of contract at the end of June and most signs point towards him being allowed to leave Fulham as a free agent.

He has slipped way down the pecking order at Craven Cottage under Marco Silva and played only once for the Championship table toppers during the first-half of this term, hence why he was shipped out on loan this past winter.

Swansea City weren’t the only club interested in him before they won the race to land him. As per Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 31.12.21, 17.19), Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers were linked, as were European pair Elche and Bologna.

Christie signed for Fulham back in 2019 having previously played for the likes of Coventry City, Derby County and Middlesbrough and has since played 63 times for the Cottagers.

He spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest and enjoyed plenty of game time with the Reds, making 44 appearances in all competitions before heading back to his parent club last summer.