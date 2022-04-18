Sheffield United travel to face Bristol City at Ashton Gate this evening, and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has backed the visitors to secure a 2-1 win.

Sheffield United are firmly in the fight for a play-off spot heading into the final four games of the season. Paul Heckingbottom’s Blades sit 6th heading into Monday’s fixtures, two points ahead of 7th placed Middlesbrough and two behind 5th placed Nottingham Forest.

They face Bristol City today, and the Robins will be looking forward to the end of the season. Nigel Pearson’s side have been sitting in the lower echelons of the Championship table for much of the season and occupy 18th ahead of the clash with Sheffield United.

Ahead of the tie, Sky Sports pundit Prutton has moved to make his prediction for the tie, backing the Blades to secure a 2-1 win and bring all three points back to Yorkshire.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Bristol City’s situation is similar to that of Cardiff, in that Nigel Pearson’s men are simply playing for pride now. I suppose that, given their 19th-placed finish last term, bettering that is a realistic prospect in what remains.

“Sheffield United currently occupy the final play-off spot, two points clear of Middlesbrough, but recent results suggest their place there is far from secure. The 2-1 loss to Reading last time out hit their chances of gaining further comfort and they are now 16th in the form table over the past 10 games. However, I think three important points will be for the taking here.”

The implications…

A win for Sheffield United could see them move as high as 4th if both Nottingham Forest and Luton Town slip up, so Heckingbottom and co will be determined to bring home a crucial three points.

Defeat could see them slip out of the play-off spots and down to 8th, though both Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers will need to secure wins.

Although the game doesn’t mean an awful lot for Bristol City’s season, they could end the day one place higher in 17th with a win or two places lower in 20th depending on results elsewhere.

Taking place at 17:30 this evening, the game will be available to watch on Sky Sports Football.