QPR host Derby County in the Championship this afternoon.

In around four weeks time, it’ll be eight years since QPR met Derby County in the 2014 Championship play-off final at Wembley.

The Bobby Zamora final still lives true in the minds of both QPR and Derby County fans but today, the meeting between these two sides is very different.

The R’s sit in 12th place of the Championship table after an impressive fall from grace in recent weeks, whilst the Rams sit in 22nd following a 21-point deduction in the Championship this season.

Both teams still have everything to play for – QPR can still achieve a top-six finish and Derby can still beat the drop, though the chances of either side achieving either of those things looks slim.

Today’s game then may be preparation for the summer ahead then, and making his prediction for the game, Sky Sports’ David Prutton wrote the following:

“For so long, it looked as though QPR would be a shoo-in for a play-off place this season, but two wins since the start of February illustrates just how much of a dip in form they have endured. The 2-2 draw with Huddersfield kept them in with a mathematical chance of a top-six finish, but it looks unlikely at this stage.

“Derby will give them a tough game, though, that is for sure. With preferred bidder Chris Kirchner in attendance on Friday night, Wayne Rooney’s Rams fought back to beat leaders Fulham and delay their automatic promotion party. I could well have to swallow my words here, but I think Rangers may just edge this one.”

Prutton predicts a 1-0 win for QPR.

Thoughts?

QPR had been top-six contenders throughout the campaign, and at one point they were knocking on the door of the automatic promotion places.

Now though, finishing inside the top 10 would be a decent achievement for Mark Warburton and his side, with the future of the QPR boss still uncertain.

Derby County meanwhile, despite an inspired fight this season, look destined for League One after seeing Reading pick up some crucial wins under Paul Ince in recent weeks.

Still, expect both QPR and Derby to go all out for the win today, and expect a close-fought game in West London.