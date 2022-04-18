Fulham are interested in PSV ace Erick Gutierrez, as detailed in a report by the Daily Mail.

Fulham have identified the midfielder as a potential summer addition.

Gutierrez, 26, has been catching the eye in Holland over the past four years.

The Daily Mail claim Marco Silva’s side are keen on landing him as they prepare for their return to the Premier League.

Fulham looking to strengthen

There is no doubt that Fulham need to strengthen their ranks in the next transfer window to ensure that they are competitive in the top flight in the next campaign.

Signing Gutierrez would be a bit of a risk in terms of him not having experience of playing in England before but he would give Silva another option to choose from in midfield.

The Mexico international started his career at Pachuca in his native country and burst into their first-team as a youngster before moving over to Europe in 2018.

PSV swooped to sign him and he has since become one of their most prized assets. He has made 92 appearances for the Eredivisie outfit in all competitions to date, chipping in with six goals and eight assists to date.

He still has another year left on his contract at the Philips Stadion but Fulham could try and lure him to Craven Cottage at the end of this term.

The Championship table toppers were beaten 2-1 away at Derby County last time out and are back in action tomorrow afternoon against Preston North End at home as they look to bounce back.