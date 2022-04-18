West Brom boss Steve Bruce is on Burnley’s radar, reports Ekrem Konur.

Burnley are in the hunt for a new manager after sacking Sean Dyche last week.

Bruce, 61, has been in charge at the Hawthorns since early February but is now being linked with a move away.

He is said to be on the Clarets’ list of potential managerial candidates, with verified reporter Konur tweeting (see below):

🔥 Burnley have added Steve Bruce to their head coach list. #UTC pic.twitter.com/hLTS33akID — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) April 17, 2022

Eyed by Burnley?

Bruce is a vastly experienced boss and could been by Burnley as someone to steady the ship next season with it looking like they will be dropping into the Championship.

The former Manchester United has overseen over 1000 games from the dugout and knows what it takes to get promoted to the Premier League.

He has guided both Birmingham City and Hull City to the top flight on two occasions each and has also managed the likes of Sheffield United, Wigan Athletic, Crystal Palace, Sunderland, Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle United in the past.

The Baggies brought him in earlier this year after sacking Valerien Ismael but it has been a difficult first couple of months for him in the Midlands.

Bruce has won four out of his opening 13 games in charge and his side are currently 11th in the league table, five points off the play-offs with four games left to play as they prepare to face Nottingham Forest away this evening.

It is yet to be known whether he will be staying with West Brom this summer, with Burnley now emerging as a potential next destination.