Barnsley’s Claudio Gomes is confident ahead of their clash against Peterborough United today.

Barnsley welcome Peterborough United to Oakwell this afternoon in a big game at the bottom of the Championship.

The Tykes could be relegated if they lose and other results don’t go their way.

Asbaghi’s side drew 1-1 away at Swansea City on Good Friday but were dealt a big blow with Reading winning away at Sheffield United.

Gomes believes they will pick up all three points against the Posh though and has said, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle:

“We have to be confident and trust ourselves. I think we will win it. To play at home is always good because we have amazing fans.”

Barnsley spell so far

Barnsley swooped to sign Gomes on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City last summer to add more competition and depth to their midfield department.

The former France youth international was given the green light to leave his parent club to get more first-team experience under his belt and has since enjoyed plenty of game time in South Yorkshire, making 31 appearances in all competitions.

He is due to return to Pep Guardiola’s side this summer and they have a decision to make on what to do with him next.

Gomes has played three times for City since joining them back in 2018 from PSG and has also been loaned out to Jong PSV in the past to help boost his development.

His current focus will be on helping Barnsley stay up in the Championship but they would need to pull off something special now to avoid slipping into League One.

Gomes is in confident mood though and thinks his side will see off Peterborough United.