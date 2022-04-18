Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill is under growing threat of being sacked at the end of the season, Football Insider has claimed.

Stoke City will be playing Championship football next season after a disappointing 2021/22 campaign.

The Potters would have wanted to be in the fight for the play-off spots at the least at the start of the season, but poor form and inconsistent performances have left them down in 15th heading into the final four games.

Now, as per a report from Football Insider, manager O’Neill’s position is under threat.

The report states that there is a ‘growing possibility’ of the Northern Irishman being moved on at the end of the season as the club bid to turn around their fortunes ahead of the summer transfer window and the 2022/23 campaign.

Two-and-a-half years into the job…

Stoke City appointed O’Neill back in November 2019, with the 52-year-old initially splitting his duties between the Potters and the Northern Ireland job, which he held until April 2020.

Since then, O’Neill has taken charge of 132 matches, managing an average points-per-match of 1.42. This season has seen him manage 1.31 points-per-match in the Championship, with the club sitting on 55 points after 42 games. 15 wins, 10 draws and 17 losses leaves them 10 points away from the play-offs and in mid-table obscurity as another campaign draws to a close.

As it stands, O’Neill’s deal with the club runs out at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Time for change?

There’s no doubt that O’Neill’s Stoke City tenure has had its highs, but the fact of the matter is that Stoke City want to be challenging towards the top-end of the table.

The summer provides the perfect opportunity to enact change, giving a new manager the chance to make some changes to the squad and assess his ranks. O’Neill won’t be ready to roll over and accept his fate though, so he will be determined to end this season as strongly as possible.