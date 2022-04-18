Coventry City playmaker Callum O’Hare will command a £5m price tag this summer amid links with a move to the Premier League.

Coventry City will be a Championship side again next season and Mark Robins will be hoping to strengthen his ranks where possible ahead of the new campaign.

However, the Sky Blues look set for a fight to hold onto key players like Gustavo Hamer, Viktor Gyokeres and Norwich City target O’Hare.

Now, a report from Football Insider has revealed Coventry City’s asking price for sought-after playmaker O’Hare. It is claimed that the Sky Blues have slapped a £5m asking price on the 23-year-old star as the attracts interest from Championship-bound Norwich City.

The claim emerges amid reports stating the Canaries saw an approach for O’Hare turned down in January (The Mirror, via Coventry Live).

Starring in the Championship

O’Hare has been an important part of Robins’ Coventry City side for some time now, and this season has affirmed his place among some of the Championship’s best attacking midfielders.

The former Aston Villa man has helped the Sky Blues remain in and around the play-off picture for much of the season. Overall, he has scored five goals and laid on seven assists in 41 Championship games this season, playing a part in all but one game.

His contributions this season take him to 12 goals and 22 assists in 131 games in a Coventry City shirt since first joining on an initial loan deal in the summer of 2019.

A familiar sight…

Norwich City aren’t relegated yet, but with seven points separating them and safety with six games remaining, it looks as though they are on course for Championship football again.

The Canaries are usually fighting towards the top of the table when in the second-tier, and under manager Dean Smith, they will surely have their sights set on an immediate return to the Premier League next season should they go down.