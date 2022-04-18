Bradford City boss Mark Hughes says he could throw Levi Sutton back into the team this afternoon.

Bradford City are in Easter Monday action away at Colchester United.

Sutton, 25, has been out injured over recent weeks but is back fit now.

However, his manager won’t be taking any chances with him if he can avoid it.

Hughes has said, as per a report by the Telegraph and Argus:

“Levi could come into it. He’s fit but I don’t like to throw players straight back in.

“He’s had one full day of training since his injury so it might be, if we can avoid it, we can keep him until the weekend. If needs must, then he’s available.”

Bradford City latest

Bradford City don’t have anything to play for now and will be keeping one eye on the next campaign.

It is expected to be a summer of transition at Valley Parade with both comings and goings anticipated as they prepare for Hughes’ first full season at the club.

Sutton has been a key player for the Yorkshire side over the past couple of years and will be itching to show his new manager more of what he is capable of doing at League Two level.

Bradford City landed him back in 2020 and he has since made 74 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with four goals and four assists.

Prior to his move to the Bantams, he spent his whole career to date on the books at local side Scunthorpe United and played 68 times for the Iron, as well as having loan spells away in non-league at North Ferriby United and Harrogate Town to gain experience.

Hughes’ side are currently sat in 16th place in the league table after their 1-1 draw against Tranmere Rovers last time out and take on a Colchester United side this afternoon who are eight points above the relegation zone.