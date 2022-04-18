Cardiff City are interested in Derby County goalkeeper Ryan Allsop and Fulham defender Michael Hector, reports Darren Witcoop.

Cardiff City are plotting potential targets for the summer transfer window as they prepare for Steve Morison’s first full season at the helm.

The Bluebirds have nothing to play for now in their remaining five games of this campaign and are already safe.

They are now eyeing a move for Allsop and Hector in a bid to bolster their ranks, with reporter Witcoop tweeting (see below):

Cardiff’s list of transfer targets this summer believed to include Derby keeper Ryan Allsop, Fulham defender Michael Hector and Millwall winger Jed Wallace. Interest from other clubs as well #cardiffcity — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) April 17, 2022

Cardiff City to make a go of it?

Allsop has been Derby County’s number one this term under Wayne Rooney and is due to become a free agent at the end of June.

He would be a shrewd addition for Cardiff City as he is experienced, proven at Championship level and would give them more competition and back-up between the sticks.

The Bluebirds’ current senior goalkeeping options are Alex Smithies, who is leaving the club this summer when his contract expires, and Dillon Phillips.

They have also been linked with a swoop for St Mirren stopper Jak Alnwick, but that pursuit seems to have gone quiet recently.

Hector has fallen way down the pecking order at table toppers Fulham and has played just three times in the league for them this season under Marco Silva.

He needs to leave Craven Cottage now for the sake of his career and would be a shrewd addition for Morison’s side, especially if he can recapture the form he had during his spells at Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday a few years ago.