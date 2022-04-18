Fulham are keen on a move for Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun this summer, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

Fulham have identified the attacker as a potential loan addition ahead of next season.

Balogun, 20, is currently on loan at Championship side Middlesbrough after linking up with Chris Wilder’s side in the January transfer window.

The youngster was given the green light to leave the Gunners this past winter to get some more experience under his belt and has since made 17 appearances for Boro in all competitors, chipping in with three goals.

Fulham planning for next season

Fulham are only a single win away from the Premier League and will be eager to ensure that they get their recruitment right this summer.

Balogun would give them more competition and depth up top and he has a big point to prove as he hasn’t quite lived up to the hype on loan at Middlesbrough yet.

The England youth international has risen up through the academy with the Gunners and has played a handful of times for their first-team so far.

However, his pathway into their senior side is currently blocked due to the abundance of top quality options they have up top at the moment, hence why he was allowed to leave for the Riverside Stadium.

The New York-born man may find it tough again to get into Mikel Arteta’s side when he returns there this summer so another loan exit to Fulham would suit all parties involved in the next transfer window.