Hull City loan man Di’Shon Bernard is wanted by West Ham United, according to The Sunday Mirror (printed edition, 17.04.22, pg. 71).

Hull City swooped to sign the defender last summer on a season-long loan from Manchester United.

Bernard, 21, has since caught the eye playing for the Tigers and has helped them secure their Championship status for the next campaign.

He has been enjoying plenty of game time with the East Yorkshire club this term, making 28 appearances in all competitions.

Hull City want him back

Hull City are keen to lure him back to the MKM Stadium this summer, as reported by Hull Live, but could now face competition from West Ham.

The Sunday Mirror claim the Hammers have been monitoring the progress of the Londoner over recent times and may try and lure him away from Old Trafford.

Bernard is from London and started his career on the books at Chelsea before moving up north to Manchester United in 2017 when he was 16.

He has been a regular for the Red Devils at various youth levels over the past few years and has made one first-team appearance so far for the Premier League giants in a Europa League clash against Astana a couple of years ago.

Bernard was loaned out for the first time last term to Salford City and played 31 times for the League Two club in all competitions, chipping in with two goals from defence.

The youngster has since made the step up to the second tier with ease and is a wanted man now.