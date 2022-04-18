Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted that Nottingham Forest will take a routine win against West Brom when the two sides meet in the Championship later tonight.

Nottingham Forest’s 10-game unbeaten run in the league finally came to an end on Friday, as they suffered an unfortunate 1-0 loss v promotion rivals Luton Town.

However, Steve Cooper’s side will still be looking to gain points on a struggling Bournemouth side and make their way into the automatic promotion places, and make their way back into the Premier League.

On the other hand, West Brom will have a small eye on the play-offs but it does seem that they are out of the race at this point, and would need a miracle to get back into the race.

Steve Bruce will be looking to focus on next season and build on the squad he has.

Forest are no doubt the favourites for this clash and Sky Sports pundit Prutton has predicted them to take this one in a routine 2-0 victory, writing:

“That narrow defeat to Luton on Friday will have hurt Forest, who were riding high after winning five games on the trot before that. It is clear to see they will be out to put the record straight and make sure they finish inside the top six, with their place far from secure.

“The Baggies have been written off as late play-off contenders by many, but I think Monday’s game will well and truly put any talk to bed.”

The implications…

A win for Forest will be massive in their promotion push, it could see them go as high as 3rd place and with two games in hand on Middlesbrough and Luton Town, whilst three points gained on Bournemouth would be massive.

A defeat for West Brom would well and truly end any chance of promotion they have, and it’d certainly be a big disappointment for the them considering expectations going into the season

The game, taking place at City Ground, kicks off at 20:00 today and is live on Sky Sports Football.