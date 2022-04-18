Tranmere Rovers currently sit in 9th place of the League Two table and host 2nd place Exeter City this afternoon.

Micky Mellon’s side have hit some poor form in recent weeks and will be looking to get back to winning ways, but playing title chasing Exeter City will not be the easiest task.

Rovers now sit one point away from the play-offs, with Sutton United in 7th place, though the main problem that the Whites face is the fact that Sutton United have a game in hand on Rovers.

Tranmere Rovers will also need to improve on their away form going into the last four games of the season because Rovers only have three league away wins all season.

Tranmere Rovers team news

Micky Mellon should name the same team as he did on Friday with no news on returning players.

Kieron Morris and Callum MacDonald remain out of the squad through suspension.

Predicted XI

Joe Murphy (GK)

Josh Dacres-Cogley

Tom Davies

Peter Clarke

Chris Merrie

Callum McManaman

Lee O’Connor

Sam Foley

Josh McPake

Kane Hemmings

Elliott Nevitt

Revival of form?

With Rovers not winning in their last five games they really need a big performance to kick-start a play-off push.

With Tranmere Rovers looking to push for automatic promotion spots back in January their season has completely hit a halt and has seen them drop down to 9th position.

Unless Mellon starts to get some form into this group of players this season could be done for Rovers, and anything other than a win tomorrow could see their lay-off hopes dwindle.

The game, taking place at Prenton Park, kicks off at 15:00.