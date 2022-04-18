Millwall talisman Jed Wallace is believed to be one of a number of players Cardiff City are set to target this summer, reports Darren Witcoop.

Wallace, 28, has established himself as one of the Championship’s top performers during his time at The Den.

The Englishman has contributed with six goals and 11 assists in 37 outings playing in a free role behind Millwall’s strikers this season.

With his contract expiring at the end of the campaign, Bluebirds boss Steve Morison is said to be eyeing a potential reunion with Wallace who he played with between 2017-2019 in South London.

A potential huge coup for Cardiff City…

Recruiting a player of Wallace’s calibre would be a huge statement of intent from Cardiff City’s board ahead of what promises to be a busy summer.

Captain Joe Ralls headlines 10 first-team players who are out-of-contract this summer.

With a massive recruitment drive set to commence in the Welsh capital, there are few players who can produce the numbers Wallace does consistently in the Championship.

Often nearly touching double figures for both goals and assists, Wallace’s attacking flair would add another dimension to a Cardiff City attack that has come up short on quality at times this season.

If the Bluebirds are unable to retain Manchester City loanee Tommy Doyle beyond this season, Wallace could help to ease the burden on exciting prospect Rubin Colwill, who looks set to feature more regularly next season.

Up next for Cardiff City is a home game v promotion-chasers Luton Town later today.