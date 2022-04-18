Blackburn Rovers host Stoke City in the Championship this afternoon.

Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City are two teams who’ve been in pretty dire form this year. Rovers have seen their hopes of a top-six finish rapidly dwindle after a run of one win in eight, whilst Stoke find themselves in 15th after a dire season all round.

The Potters go into this one in better form though having won three of their last five in the league, with a win able to see them move from 15th to as high as 13th.

Rovers meanwhile could return to the top-six with a win, depending on other results.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their prediction for today’s game…

Harry Mail

“Blackburn Rovers need the win more in this one and have been in such a poor run of form over the past couple of months. They have slipped out of the play-offs and need to get their push for promotion back on track with a win against Stoke.

“The Potters’ season has fallen apart and their fans will be desperate for it to end. They lost at home to Bristol City on Good Friday and will be beaten again here today.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-0 Stoke City

Luke Phelps

“Blackburn look absolutely devoid of any confidence at the moment. Their fall from grace this season has been painful to watch and although they still have a great chance of securing top-six, it seems unlikely.

“Stoke meanwhile are poor. But they’ve claimed some good wins in recent weeks to take some pressure off Michael O’Neill, so they’ll be well up for the fight at Ewood Park today.

“I can see both sides cancelling each other out in a score draw.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Stoke City

James Ray

“While Blackburn Rovers still have it all to play for, Stoke City’s season is well and truly done, with a mid-table finish awaiting.

“It really looks as though the pressure is getting to Tony Mowbray’s side. They can’t keep relying on clubs around them slipping up to keep them in the play-off picture and they simply need to win today.

“The contrast in pressure on both sides makes this one a difficult one to predict, but I’m going for an underwhelming draw.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Stoke City