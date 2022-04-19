The last five years have been a rollercoaster for Newport County and one man who has been a constant throughout it is Padraig Amond.

Since his arrival in 2017 from Grimsby Town, the Irishman has made over 200 appearances for the club.

Amond, 34, has cemented himself as a true fans’ favourite over the past few seasons, playing a key role in impressive league campaigns and cup runs.

And it would be in one such cup run that the striker would find himself in the headlines for his exploits in front of goal that would help his side on a memorable journey.

That Moment

Run it back to the 5th of February 2019 and Newport County are playing Championship side Middlesborough in a late night FA Cup Fourth Round replay at Rodney Parade.

The club’s journey in the esteemed tournament would begin in the very first round with a comfortable away win against non-league side Metropolitan Police. Before a second round victory against Welsh rivals Wrexham that would be topped by a memorable triumph over Premier League Leiceste Cityr, setting up a long trip up north for Michael Flynn’s men.

The first tie failed to decide a winner between two sides separated by three divisions, with one side battling in the basement and the other desperately reaching for the top.

But for the travelling bands of away fans making the long journey, the gap between the two sides wouldn’t matter as a late Matty Dolan equaliser would set up a fairytale home tie for a side experienced at killing giants.

In the lashing rain the Exiles would prove the better side against their second tier opponents. As the Welsh side peppered the Boro goal throughout the first half before eventually being given a break-through thanks to Robbie Willmott.

Then in the 67th minute, a short corner taken by the man of the moment Willmott would reach the tournament’s top goal scorer Amond, who after losing his man with a late run to the front post, would send the ball into the net and County into the Fifth round of the cup with a delicate flick into the top right corner.