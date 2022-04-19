There are not many Barnsley fans that will ever forget Dale Jennings.

The winger from Liverpool had a short yet successful spell at Barnsley from 2013 until 2015.

The now 29-year-old goes down as one of the modern greats to pull on the red of the Tykes due to his ability of scoring a screamer of a goal.

Arrival at Oakwell….

On the 18th June 2013, Jennings arrived at Barnsley from Bayern Munich. He arrived from the German giants having played predominately in their youth terms, only featuring twice for the first-team.

He made his debut on 3rd August but was sent off only five minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute against Wigan Athletic.

The attacker would go on further to make 47 appearances for the Yorkshire club, scoring four goals.

He left in 2015 and joined then-Championship side MK Dons on a year long contract in June of that year. However, the spell was cut short in February the following year.

Since then, Jennings has appeared for non-league clubs Runcorn Town, Prestatyn Town, Rmasbottom United and Prescot Cables.

THAT goal V Reading

Rewind back to March 2014 and Barnsley were battling to stay up in the Championship, while Reading were pushing for the Play-Offs. The Tykes needed to gain three points to help them achieve their aim of survival.

The visitors took an important lead through stand-in captain Stephen Dawson, who curled in beautifully into the top corner.

That lead was short lived as Pavel Pogrebnyak dispatched a penaltyfour minutes later, following a poor challenge from Kelvin Etuhu.

In the second half Barnsley scored two wonderful efforts by Rueben Noble-Lazarus and Dale Jennings in the 53rd and 57th minute respectively. It sent them on their way to victory but it did not prevent relegation in the end.

A terrific goal and one certainly worthy of a mention in the ‘The72’s Greatest Hits’

See the goal below…