QPR welcome Derby County to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium today, in what could be a make or break game for the R’s.

Mark Warburton’s side haven’t won any of their last six league outings, plunging down the Championship table in recent months after looking like promotion contenders. Play-offs aren’t out of the question however, with them six five points adrift of Sheffield United in 6th.

As for Derby County, they came back from 1-0 down against league leaders Fulham to win 2-1 last time out, keeping their survival hopes alive, even though it looks out of the picture. Wayne Rooney’s men sit in 22nd place having done very well despite their point deduction at the start of the season.

The two sides face off this afternoon in a 3:00pm kick-off.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members have made their predictions for the tie…

Callum Strike

“This is arguably a bigger game for the R’s, with the Rams needing something special to happen to stay up over Reading.

“Warburton needs to get the best out of his side for the rest of the season to try and got on any sort of form like they were in previous months, but QPR just look so disjointed at the moment and I don’t see them pulling a play-off spot off.

“Rooney has done an incredible job this season, and the last, and his team look fired up for a strong finish. I’m going for another R’s defeat.”

Score prediction: QPR 0-1 Derby County

Harry Mail

“QPR’s hopes of making the play-offs have faded away now and they will be disappointed with how their season has petered out, especially with the abundance of talent they have in their squad.

“Derby County’s win over Fulham was exceptional and they will put in another battling performance against the R’s this afternoon. The Rams struggle away from home but they’ll cause problems for Mark Warburton’s side this afternoon and will get a result.”

Score prediction: QPR 1-1 Derby County

Luke Phelps

“This looks to be a game between two sides who haven’t enjoyed the best of form in recent weeks, but who will both still be gunning for the win.

“QPR can still achieve top-six this season and Derby can still beat the drop. Expect both teams to go at each other today as they vie for the win but I expect history to repeat itself today, and the Londoners to win this one.

“It’ll be narrow and low-scoring, but I think Warburton’s side will claim the win.”

Score prediction: QPR 1-0 Derby County