Sunderland’s Aiden McGeady has opened up for the first time about his future and what the next step could be for the veteran winger.

The 36-year-old former Everton and Celtic star has been with Sunderland since 2017 and has proved to be a fantastic professional who’s stuck with the club through some dark times.

Unfortunately, the former Republic of Ireland international has been sidelined since November last year and with his contract expiring at the end of this campaign, questions are beginning to surface surrounding his future.

Speaking to the Scottish Daily Mail (via DailyRecord) about his future, McGeady said:

“I want to play on for a couple of years. I don’t even like talking about coaching because if you do, it is as if you are almost nearing the end.”

McGeady has been kept busy throughout his time injured however, as he is studying for his UEFA B coaching licence and a Masters degree in sports directorship. He added:

“That’s extremely time-consuming. I don’t know if coaching really appeals to me but I will have the credentials if chances come up.”

It is good to see McGeady has no intention of retiring just yet despite obvious setbacks, but his career at this level may be about to end.

Could he stay on Wearside?

As things stand, head coach Alex Neil insists no contract discussions have taken place with any player due to on-field success being at the forefront of his mind.

Sunderland’s new recruitment plan under owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus seems to prefer a younger prospect rather than a seasoned pro, with a couple of exceptions being captain Corry Evans and the brief return of Jermain Defoe.

With this in mind, McGeady may find himself without a new offer from Sunderland as the Black Cats’ attention switches to developing players like Patrick Roberts, Jack Clarke and Leon Dajaku should they remain at the club.

There’s no doubt someone of McGeady’s calibre and experience can only benefit a dressing room and with seven goal contributions in 14 games this season, he is still providing when playing.