Bristol City host Sheffield United in the Championship this evening.

Bristol City have confirmed a place in the Championship for next season, with them sitting in 18th place and well clear of the relegation zone. Last time out, the Robins scraped a 1-0 win away at Stoke City, so they will be well up for this one to finish the season on a high.

As for Sheffield United, they occupy the last play-off spot, but haven’t won any of their last two games, with one loss and one draw. Last time out, they lost out 2-1 to Reading, who scored in the 95th minute to win the game.

The two sides face off tomorrow, with the tie kicking off at 5:30pm.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for the game today…

Callum Strike

“The Robins look well up for a strong finish to the season, with good results against West Brom and Stoke City, and a very close game with Bournemouth. They don’t really have anything to play for, other than trying to get higher than 18th place, but I think they’ll give the Blades a good game.

“Sheffield United are having the same problem with not being able to finish chances recently. But, I think Paul Heckingbottom will have this players fired up for the final run-in. I’ll go for an away win, just.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 1-2 Sheffield United

Harry Mail

“Bristol City have nothing to play for now but can’t be underestimated by Sheffield United, especially after their win last time out away at Stoke City.

“The Blades need to win this one after losing to Reading on Good Friday and although it will be a tough clash for Paul Heckingbottom’s side, I can see them scraping a narrow win to keep their push for promotion on track.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 0-1 Sheffield United

Luke Phelps

“On paper, Sheffield United should win this one, But the Blades have been somewhat inconsistent throughout the entirety of the season and without star striker Billy Sharp, they look a little lost in attack.

“Still, they have plenty of firepower in their side and with a top-six finish in their sights, expect them to go all out at Ashton Gate today for the win.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 0-2 Sheffield United