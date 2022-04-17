Bournemouth and Middlesbrough have joined the likes of Fulham, West Ham United and Newcastle United in the race to sign Manchester United’s Dean Henderson, according to The Sun.

Bournemouth and Middlesbrough’s interest does rely on what important factor however, with the duo only pursuing a move for Henderson if they end up securing promotion to the Premier League.

The Cherries are in second place in the table and are four points ahead of third placed Huddersfield Town with two games in hand.

However, Boro are down in seventh, but could get into the play-offs if they win their game in hand.

Henderson is down the pecking order at Old Trafford because of the incredible form of Spaniard David de Gea.

However, Manchester United see Henderson as a long term option between the sticks and although they would allow the one-cap English international to leave the club this summer, it would only be on an initial loan deal.

He is currently on £120,000 a week, which would be out of the price range of both Bournemouth and Boro. Yet the Red Devils are prepared to finance some of the goalkeeper’s wages if he does depart.

Fulham are also keen on the 25-year-old and remain long time admirers. However, the current Championship trio do face stiff competition from the division above with two already established Premier League sides interested.

Both West Ham United and Newcastle United have identified Henderson as a potential target and could make a move for the out of favour shot stopper.