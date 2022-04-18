Middlesbrough host Huddersfield Town in the Championship today.

Middlesbrough are in desperate need of three points to salvage their play-off hopes but they face Huddersfield Town who are closing in on an automatic promotion place.

Chris Wilder’s side are winless in their last three and need to get back to winning ways. Boro have failed to score in either of these three games, something they’ll have to rectify before the end of the season.

The Terriers found themselves in a bit of a sticky patch throughout March but have managed to regain form for the business end of the season. They have more than likely secured a play-off spot and will look to put pressure on an out of form AFC Bournemouth side.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for tomorrow’s game…

James Cheap

“Middlesbrough are in desperate need of three points but they’re aren’t many tougher tests in the Championship than Huddersfield Town at the moment.



“Boro seem to lack experience going forward which has proven with their lack of goals in recent weeks.



“I’m backing a draw in this one with Boro on home turf, I see a strong mentality in Chris Wilder which will reflect onto the players in a game they really could do without losing if they hope to make the top-six.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 1-1 Huddersfield Town



Finlay Openshaw



“This fixture is huge for both sides as with the season nearing to the end neither team can afford to drop points.

“For Middlesbrough they are just outside the playoffs but they do have a game in hand but they will want to have the point on the board too so a win will be vital.

“For their opponents Huddersfield they are in the driving seat for the playoffs but with plenty of teams chasing them down they can’t be dropping points to one of their rivals.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 2-1 Huddersfield Town



Oliver Dixon



“Middlesbrough have failed to score in each of their last three games and will be without their top scorer Matt Crooks through suspension.

“Huddersfield have lost just one of their last 11 away games and will likely not lose the clash at the Riverside this Easter Monday.

“I can’t see Boro getting the victory they so desperately need here, especially considering the Terriers’ away form. Narrow away win.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 0-1 Huddersfield Town

