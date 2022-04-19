There are few strikers in recent years that have bettered Rhys Healey in the number nine role at MK Dons.

Despite only a short spell with MK Dons, Healey became a very popular player during his time at Stadium MK and scored some important and memorable goals along the way.

The now 27-year-old is currently plying his trade at Toulouse in the second tier of France, where he is the league’s top scorer by some distance. But, here, we take a look at the Englishman’s time at MK Dons and one of the best of a plethora of goals at MK1.

Arrival at Stadium MK…

Initially, Healey arrived at MK Dons on loan from Premier League side Cardiff City in August 2018 on a deal lasting until the following January.

He was initially brought in as back-up to the strike partnership of Kieran Agard and Chuks Aneke. However, he was quick to make a name for himself and seal a spot in the Dons’ starting XI. The trio ended up scoring a combined 50 goals in the 2018/19 season, nine coming from Healey in the space of 21 appearances.

Healey returned on a permanent deal during pre-season of the following campaign. Despite being injured for two spells of several months, he made a further 20 appearances, scoring 12 in that time.

The season was ended prematurely in March 2020 and Healey joined newly relegated French Ligue 2 side Toulouse for a rumoured seven-figure fee with add-ons in July.

Memorable goal vs Wycombe…

The Dons were sat in 20th place in League One, one spot above the drop zone and just six points clear of Tranmere Rovers, who were about to go on a charge for survival that would be cut short as the season ended prematurely.

Their opponents, Buckinghamshire rivals Wycombe Wanderers, were second in League One and looking for a first-ever promotion to the second tier.

It took until the 68th minute for MK Dons to break the deadlock, when a brilliant ball in from Jordan Houghton was flicked on by Carlton Morris, to the back post where Healey was lurking ready to tap in his eighth goal of the season.

The match ended 2-0 after Ben Gladwin secured the three points with just minutes left on the clock.

Despite not being a ‘wonder goal’ this goal lives long in the memory of many MK Dons fans for giving them a crucial three points in their hunt for survival under Russell Martin.

See the goal below…