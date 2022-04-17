Middlesbrough face Huddersfield Town on Easter Monday following an impressive 0-0 draw with Bournemouth on Good Friday.

Middlesbrough moved up the table into seventh position and are now just two points outside of the top six with a game in hand on a few sides above them.

Chris Wilder’s side may believe they need a victory to keep their play-off hopes alive, although all depends on results elsewhere too.

Team news

Middlesbrough are without long-term absentees Sammy Ameobi and Darnell Fisher who are out for the season.

Elsewhere, top scorer Matt Crooks will miss out through suspension after accumulating 15 yellow cards.

Dael Fry picked up an injury against Hull last weekend and missed the draw with Bournemouth on Friday. Boro will continue to assess the centre-back before Monday.

Midfielder Martin Payero made his return from injury when playing for the U23 side on Friday afternoon, and could feature against the Terriers, albeit most likely from the bench.

Predicted XI

GK – Luke Daniels

RWB – Isaiah Jones

CB – Anfernee Dijksteel

CB – Sol Bamba

CB – Paddy McNair

LWB – Neil Taylor

CM – Jonny Howson

CM – Riley McGree

CM – Marcus Tavernier

ST – Duncan Watmore

ST – Folarin Balogun

We expect to see three changes from the side that drew 0-0 with the Cherries on Good Friday.

Marc Bola failed to impress at left wing-back and could drop out for the experienced Neil Taylor.

Further forwards we expect to see Riley McGree to deputise in Crook’s absence, whilst Folarin Balogun could come back in for Aaron Connolly up top.