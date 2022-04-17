Cardiff City host Luton Town in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

Cardiff City don’t have much to play for in their remaining games but they face Luton Town who are fighting to make their first appearance in the top flight of English football since 1992.

The Bluebirds have had a disappointing season overall, one which has included rivals Swansea City achieving their first ever league double over them in the Welsh derby. Steve Morison’s side seemed to have picked up some late season form but defeat against Hull City last time out has dampened that.

Luton Town have really defied expectations this season and currently sit 4th in the Championship. A crucial win over Nottingham Forest last time out has put them in a good position to secure a play-off spot.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for tomorrow’s game…

James Cheap

“Cardiff City are one of those sides in the Championship this season whose form is extremely unpredictable. One month they’ll go five games unbeaten and then the next they’ll go on a five-game winless run.



“Luton will be a very tough test for the Welsh outfit and combined with their loss to Hull City, tomorrow’s game could start them on another poor run of form.



“I see the Hatters having too much desire for the Bluebirds in this one guiding them to a comfortable away win.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 0-2 Luton Town



Luke Walsh



“After the crucial 1-0 win at Forest, beating Cardiff is now fundamental for Luton. Three points pushes Luton closer to a guaranteed play-off spot.

“Exactly a year ago, James Collins scored the winning penalty against rivals Watford at Kenilworth Road. Now, Collins is likely to start for the Bluebirds, having had a poor season so far. The move was deemed to be an upgrade for Collins at the time but it’s turned out to be quite the opposite when considering the contrasting seasons that the two sides have had.

“With this being the case I predict an easy win for the Hatters.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 0-2 Luton Town

Finlay Openshaw

“Luton have been the story of the Championship this season rising into the play-offs on such a small budget. They sit in 4th place and dug deep to secure a vital home win against Nottingham Forest.

“Whereas for their opponents Cardiff City, it has been underwhelming at best as they currently sit 17th.

“This game has only one outcome for me and that is a Luton win as they look to secure a play-off spot.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 0-2 Luton Town

