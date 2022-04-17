Nottingham Forest host West Brom in the Championship tomorrow evening.

Nottingham Forest will look to bounce back from their defeat against Luton Town last time out and keep the pressure on the top two, but they face West Brom who many fancy their chances of a late dash into the top-six.

The Reds currently sit in 5th place, just three points behind Huddersfield Town in 3rd with two games in hand.

Steve Bruce’s Baggies currently sit just five points outside the top-six in 11th. The Albion have had some crucial wins against the likes of Bournemouth, Fulham and Blackpool in recent weeks and with the calibre of players they have, a play-off finish can’t be ruled out just yet.

The game kicks off at 8pm and is available to watch live on Sky Sports.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff member make their predictions for tomorrow’s game…

James Cheap

“Forest will be disappointed after their defeat to Luton at the weekend but will need to put this behind them before they face West Brom if they want to keep the pressure on the top-two.



“West Brom have massively under-performed this season when considering they squad and budget they have. Play-offs are definitely still achievable but the Baggies’ remaining fixtures aren’t all to favourable.

“I predict a narrow home win.”

Score prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Brom

Josh Stedman



“Nottingham Forest have been in great form this season and I fancy them to go up.

“A game against West Brom will be tough despite their inconsistent form throughout this season as they’ve arguably got one of the best squads in the division on paper.



“I think Forest will edge this one, especially on home turf.”



Score prediction: Nottingham Forest 3-1 West Brom

Andy McCormac



“Nottingham Forest vs West Bromwich Albion is a critical fixture in the battle for a play-off place in the Championship.

“Forest are already in one of the box seats and will be looking to quickly make amends for Good Friday’s defeat against Luton Town.

“I’d expect Forest to prevail here on home turf, against an unpredictable West Brom side managed by Steve Bruce.”

Score prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-1 West Brom

