Coventry City host Bournemouth in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

Play-off chasers Coventry City have hit form at a good time in the Championship season but they face a tough test against Bournemouth, who will be wanting to make sure the gap between themselves and the chasing pack doesn’t get any smaller.

Coventry City have won their last two games on the bounce, away at Fulham and Birmingham City. Mark Robins’ side are now just three points outside the play-offs.

Bournemouth are now only four points clear in the race for automatic promotion but still have two games in-hand. The Cherries are certainly in the driving seat but have shown signs of crumbling under the pressure whilst going winless in their last three games.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for tomorrow’s games…

James Cheap

“Coventry City have gone back to their best in recent weeks and will fancy themselves in making a late dash for the play-offs.



“Bournemouth have struggled to turn draws into wins and have looked quite tired through their congested fixture list.



“I see Coventry continuing their strong run in this one with a narrow win, another game without scoring for Bournemouth.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 1-0 Bournemouth



Owen Griffiths



“With superb victories against Fulham and Birmingham City, a top-six finish could still be on the cards for Coventry City.

“Despite grinding out results, performances have been poor from Scott Parker’s Cherries in recent weeks. His side have failed to score in three games on the spin and with their calibre of attacking players you’d certainly expect better.

“Sky Blues playmaker Callum O’Hare is a wonderful talent who could be the difference between these two sides.”



Score prediction: Coventry City 1-0 Bournemouth

Finlay Openshaw

“Have Coventry hit form at the right time? Six points from six and seven goals in their last two games would say yes.

“Meanwhile for their opponents Bournemouth winless in three without scoring suggest they may be faulting at the wrong time.

“But this is the Championship so I’m going for an away win and it will be one step closer to automatic promotion for the Cherries.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 0-1 Bournemouth

