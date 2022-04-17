Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has had his say on Matt Crooks, after the midfielder was given his 15th yellow card of the season against Bournemouth on Friday.

Middlesbrough drew 0-0 with automatic promotion chasers Bournemouth earlier this week, in a game where top scorer Matt Crooks picked up yet another booking.

They will now be without their top scorer for the next three games as he serves a suspension.

The midfielder has played in every game he has not been suspended this season, but will now miss a trio of hugely important games for the Teessiders.

With just five games left to play between now and the end of the campaign, Boro find themselves in seventh position and just two points outside of the top six with a game in hand on a handful of sides above them.

But with Crooks now out for games against Huddersfield Town, Swansea City and Cardiff City, manager Chris Wilder has criticised his player in an interview with Teesside Live.

“There are consequences for picking up 15 yellow cards. 15 bookings is ridiculous and he knows that,” said the Boro boss.

“There is being competitive and sticking your foot in and winning challenges and headers, I want my players to tackle.

“But if you pick up 15 bookings then there is going to be consequences at the end of it. He misses three big games for us, but we’ll deal with it and get on with it.

“It creates an opportunity for somebody else to come into the team.”

Who could come in to replace Crooks in the next three games?

Marcus Tavernier and Jonny Howson have been the picked alongside Crooks more often than not and will likely continue in the midfield three.

Thankfully Middlesbrough have a few options to deputise in Crooks’ absence.

Riley McGree is the most likely to come in, whilst there is also James Lea Siliki to contend with too. Martin Payero played for Boro’s U23 side on Friday afternoon and could also be in line to feature.

Paddy McNair is also an option. Although he has played in defence all season he is more than capable of playing further forwards if needed.