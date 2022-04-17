West London Sport have confirmed that Lee Wallace and Jeff Hendrick are set to miss QPR’s tie with Derby County tomorrow afternoon.

QPR host Derby County at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium tomorrow afternoon in what is a massive game for the R’s in their hopes for a play-off spot.

Mark Warburton’s side sit in 12th place of the Championship table, however a top-six finish isn’t completely off the cards just yet, with them five points adrift with four games to go.

It’s just the one win in their last nine league outings for the R’s that has saw them plummet down the table after being serious promotion contenders.

Now, more bad news has struck the west London club. Wallace and Hendrick remain sidelined for their tie with the Rams, further damaging Warburton’s squad dilemma.

Both players have missed the last two games through injury after limping off against Sheffield United a couple of weeks ago.

Other options…

Left-back Wallace has made 21 league appearances this season, being a solid output when fit and helping QPR to the position they find themselves in now.

In his absence, Sam McCallum has taken the 34-year-old’s place. The Norwich loanee has featured in just 13 league outings for the R’s, but looks set to play every game for the rest of the season.

As for Hendrick, the Newcastle United loanee joined in January and has made just 10 league appearances since joining, contributing to no goals, but using his experience well in the midfield.

Andre Dozzell was the man who took his place last time out, and the 22-year-old looks to be set to play out the rest of the season.

The game against Derby County kicks off at 3:00pm tomorrow.