Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer is ‘fighting for his job’, says Football Insider.

Bowyer, 45, was appointed manager of Birmingham City last year following the disappointing tenure of Aitor Karanka.

The former Charlton Athletic boss steered Blues to safety but has struggled this season, and he is said to have a poor relationship with Birmingham City’s technical director Craig Gardner.

That, combined with a poor showing in the Championship this season has supposedly landed Bowyer in hot water, and Football Insider report that the club could sack Bowyer before the season ends.

The former Blues midfielder still has over a year remaining on his current contract at the club.

Bowyer has so far overseen 55 games in charge of Birmingham City. He’s won just 17 of those, losing 24 and drawing the remaining 14, with his side currently sat in 20th place of the table and 14 points above safety.

What will fans make of this?

This season, Bowyer seems to have split opinion among Birmingham City supporters. Whilst his side are still lingering near the foot of the table, after several seasons of doing so, many recognise the difficulty of the job in question.

Bowyer has had very little resources to work with since taking charge. This season as well has seen the ‘BSHL Out’ movement take over and it casts more certainty onto the club and its future.

Whether or not these reports are to be believed remain to be seen. Few expected much from Birmingham City this season and so finishing above the relegation places may have always been the goal, but the club’s owners may be expecting much more from Bowyer if reports of his potential sacking are to be believed.

Blues return to action against Blackpool tomorrow.