Nottingham Forest are set to lose hold of Middlesbrough loanee Djed Spence in the summer, with his deal coming to an end.

Nottingham Forest sit in 5th place of the Championship table after their 11 game unbeaten run came to an end in a controversial 1-0 loss to Luton Town on Friday afternoon.

Spence has been integral part as to why the Reds are having an impressive season, making 33 appearances, scoring twice and assisting on four occasions.

The 21-year-old will return to his parent club in Middlesbrough this summer, and they need to start looking at potential replacements.

One man who would be a perfect fit for Nottingham Forest would be Rotherham United wing-back Chiedozie Ogbene.

Forest should bring him in

Steve Coopers sets-up his side in a three at the back formation with wing-backs on either side. A new transfer philosophy under Dane Murphy has seen Forest sign a flurry of exciting attacking players, and Ogbene fits that perfectly.

The Ireland international is originally a winger, but this season has been deployed as a wing-back, flying down the right-hand side and providing support for his attacking team mates.

Despite technically playing as a defensive player, the 24-year-old rarely ever has to defend, with the three centre-backs behind him providing cover out wide. So, Ogbene would be the perfect fit for Nottingham Forest, who also have their wing-backs pushed very high up the pitch.

His Rotherham United contract is set to expire at the end of the season, but the Millers hold an option to extend to by a further year, which they will surely do to either attempt to keep him at the club or get a fee for their star man should they fail to hold on.

Ogbene was unlucky to not get much game time in the Championship last season due to a serious knee injury, but after showing his quality in League One and on the international stage, he looks as though he deserves a full second tier campaign.