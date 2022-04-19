During his time in Bournemouth, it was hard to find a more consistent player than Matt Ritchie.

The midfielder’s spell at the club lasted three seasons, joining in 2013 and becoming one of the key players in a Cherries side who accomplished the impossible dream of reaching the Premier League in 2015.

While Ritchie’s job was to be a creative spark in the middle of the park, he often helped out with a few goals of his own, scoring 31 times across a total of 130 appearances for the club. He made a big impression as an all-rounder during his time on the south coast.

THAT goal vs Sunderland…

Let’s go back to September 2015. Bournemouth were sitting 15th in the table in their first season in the top flight, while Sunderland were struggling despite having opening fixtures against those predicted to go down. Bournemouth had four points after taking their first Premier League win against West Ham, while Sunderland had drawn twice and were yet to win a game.

Even at the early stage of the season, it was clear that should there be a winner from this game at the Vitality, then they would have an early advantage in the relegation battle.

Unfazed by the occasion and the difficulty of the new league, Eddie Howe kept his tactics and style of football ingrained into the players as they looked to take advantage of a weak and ageing Sunderland team. Four minutes into the game, Callum Wilson opened the scoring by punishing a lack-lustre defence.

Then, less than five minutes later, the Cherries earned a corner. As was usual in the early tactics of Howe, both Charlie Daniels and Junior Stanislas stood over it. Daniels would probably admit that this particular corner wasn’t one of his finer deliveries, being cleared by the first man in the box. However, what happened next is something that any Cherries fan present on that day will remember.

The ball drops to Ritchie on the edge of the box, and without hesitation he hits it on the volley, firing it into the top corner giving Costel Pantilimon in the Sunderland goal no chance, and sending Dean Court into raptures.

Ritchie’s goal made it 2-0, and the result would remain that way to give Bournemouth their first ever home win in the Premier League.

A goal that most Bournemouth fans would agree is one of the best they have seen their team score, it is certainly worthy of a mention in ‘The72’s Greatest Hits’.

You can see the goal below: