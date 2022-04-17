West Brom and Stoke City are keen on recently sacked Burnley manager Sean Dyche, reports claim.

Dyche, 50, was sacked by Burnley on Friday. The English manager spent 10 years with the club, overseeing 425 games and winning promotion from the Championship in 2016.

He established Burnley in the Premier League but after several seasons in the top flight, Dyche is gone and Burnley look set for a return to the Football League.

The decision has shocked many within the footballing world but already, Dyche is being linked with a return to the game.

The Sun (via BirminghamLive) are claiming that both West Brom and Stoke City are considering Dyche as a potential summer appointment, with both clubs having endured tough seasons in the second tier.

In-demand Dyche…

Dyche’s sacking makes him one of the most esteemed managers currently without a job.

He did a tremendous job at Burnley to not only get them promoted, but to also keep them in the Premier League with relative safety for as long as he did.

The club looks set for relegation from the top flight this season but Dyche remains a manager with great pedigree, and it’s no surprise to see him being linked with the likes of West Brom and Stoke City so soon after his Burnley exit.

Both clubs have endured tough seasons in the Championship and both could look to move on their respective managers in the summer – Steve Bruce at West Brom and Michael O’Neill at Stoke City.

Dyche would be a keen appointment for either side but they might yet have to act fast if they’re to bring in the 50-year-old ahead of the next season.