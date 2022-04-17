Millwall have identified Shrewsbury Town striker Daniel Udoh as a potential summer target, reports Football Insider.

Udoh, 25, has been in fine form for League One strugglers Shrewsbury Town this season.

The Englishman has scored 12 and assisted four in his 43 league appearances so far this season, and is under contract with the Shrews until the summer of 2023.

But a fresh report from Football Insider has revealed that the Lions are keen on signing Udoh this summer, and the report goes on to reveal that Millwall sent a scout to watch Udoh in action for Shrewsbury Town against Ipswich Town earlier this month.

Football Insider say Gary Rowett is keen on bringing a striker to The Den this summer.

Striker search…

Millwall have lacked an out and out goalscorer for a few seasons now. This time round, Benik Afobe has scored 10 in the Championship and Tom Bradshaw has eight to his name, though Rowett is set to lose Afobe in the summer when his loan deal finishes.

Once again the Lions have fallen short of the top-six. Rowett is doing a fine job with what he has at The Den but the club will surely know that they’ll continue to fall short if they don’t properly invest in the side.

The potential signing of Udoh though could be a really keen one for Millwall – he’s an aggressive and physical striker, so it’s no surprise to hear that he fits the bill for Rowett’s side who play a lot of hard and fast football.

And with striking options looking set to be low going into the next season, a striker signing is surely high on Rowett’s summer agenda.

Up next for the Lions is a home game v Hull City tomorrow.