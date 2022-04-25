The Sky Bet Championship is often called the toughest second-tier competition in world football.

Good sides relegated from the Premier League often struggle to find their feet in the Championship.

It has also been a proving ground for players – players who have moved on to bigger things. It continues to be that proving ground. That is true for all positions.

One position where the effect has been evident is at the top of the park – the striker. Many players have been impressive in this position. Included in that multitude of strikers are three who have stood out: Dwight Gayle, Ivan Toney and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

But, which one is the greatest Championship striker of all time?

The case for Dwight Gayle…

Newcastle United striker Gayle impressed in the Championship in two separate spells.

A first spell came across the 2016/17 season for Newcastle. That season saw him feature in 32 games for the Magpies. He scored 23 goals and added two assists.

His next spell as a Championship striker came on a loan move to West Brom for the 2018/19 campaign. That season saw him feature in 39 games for the Baggies where he scored 23 goals and laid on eight assists.

Dwight Gayle’s totals in the Championship stand at the following: 71 appearances, 46 goals and 10 assists.

The case for Ivan Toney…

Like Dwight Gayle, Toney first came to prominence as a striker at Peterborough United. Toney moved to Peterborough after coming through the ranks at Newcastle United.

Toney’s output in the Championship comes from just one season – the season that drove Brentford to Premier League promotion.

In an ever-present, 48-game 2020/21 campaign, Toney lit up the division with his goal contributions. In total, he hit a record 33 goals (31 in the regular season – two in the Play-Offs) and added 10 assists.

Ivan Toney’s totals in the Championship stand at the following: 48 appearances, 33 goals and 10 assists.

The case for Aleksandar Mitrovic…

Like Gayle and Toney, Aleksandar Mitrovic also featured for Newcastle United before his move to his current club Fulham.

His Championship output has come across four spells – one for Newcastle United and three for Fulham.

For Newcastle United, Mitrovic featured in 25 Championship games in the 2016/17 season, scoring four goals and adding six assists.

Since moving to London and Fulham, the Serbian international has found his Championship groove. His first season for the Cottagers (2017/18) saw him score 12 goals and provide one assist in 20 games.

Two further seasons, 2019/20 and this season have seen Mitrovic make 81 Championship appearances where he’s scored 66 goals and added 10 assists.

Aleksandar Mitrovic’s totals in the Championship stand at the following: 126 appearances, 82 goals and 17 assists.

So, which striker is the Championship GOAT?

A case could be made for any of the strikers above. Each of them has proven themselves at Championship level and the evidence for all is plain to see.

Dwight Gayle was consistent across two Championship seasons and Ivan Toney sparkled in his only season in the second-tier of English football.

However, despite their output, it is impossible to look past Aleksandar Mitrovic as the best striker to grace the Sky Bet Championship.

Even a look at his output from this season would confirm this. In 40 games this season, Mitrovic has scored a Championship-record 40 goals and seven assists.