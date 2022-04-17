Alan Nixon has revealed that Preston North End defender Joe Rafferty looks set to depart the club at the end of the season.

Preston North End are in for another Championship campaign next season, with them sat in 13th place of the second tier table and play-offs all but out of the question.

The Lilywhites never seem to get into a good enough rhythm to take them to the next step, finding themselves around the mid-table mark in recent seasons.

Since Ryan Lowe joined up with the Lancashire side, they have played some good football however, and they could may well be in for a much more successful season in the 2022/23 campaign.

A lot of Preston North End players have been well out of favour this season, one of them being versatile defender Rafferty.

The natural right-back has managed just four league appearances this season after breaking the 20 mark in the previous two seasons.

Now, he looks to have played his last game for the club with him struggling to get into Lowe’s plans, whilst it also being confirmed this morning that the club are ready to let the defender depart at the end of the season.

Can he reignite his career?

Rafferty joined Preston North End from boyhood club Rochdale during the 2018/19 season, and has made 61 Championship appearances, so there’s no doubt he has the ability to play at a high enough level.

No clubs have been reported as interested in the 28-year-old as of now, but it would come as no surprise if lower-end Championship clubs or even promotion-chasing League One clubs will be chasing him when he becomes a free agent in June.

Next up for Lowe’s side is an away tie to Fulham on Tuesday night, which the home side hoping to confirm promotion.