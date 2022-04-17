A report from Alan Nixon has suggested that Huddersfield Town are targeting Cheltenham Town centre-half Will Boyle.

Huddersfield Town are having a blinding season, finding themselves in 3rd place of the Championship table, with top performances coming from all around the pitch.

But, this summer, they may struggle to hold on to some key players, especially in the centre-back department.

The Terriers will see Levi Colwill depart the club at the end of the season, with his loan deal from European champions Chelsea expiring in the summer. As well as this, Naby Sarr looks set to leave the club upon the expiry of his contract in June.

In light of this, recent news has said that Huddersfield Town are interested in a deal for Cheltenham Town defender Boyle.

The 26-year-old has been a key part of the League One side’s defence over his six year spell at the club, and it now comes as no surprise that a second tier club are looking at a deal.

Boyle has racked up 28 appearances in the league this season, scoring a four occasions, being a real threat from set-plays.

Other clubs interested

Earlier this month, it was reported that Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End are keen on a move for Boyle, who was already wanted by Portsmouth, so Huddersfield Town may have a battle on their hands this summer.

The Scotsman is out of contract at the end of the season, so a deal will be easy to be completed without any transfer fees involved.

The Terriers could yet find themselves playing Premier League football next season, and Boyle arguably won’t be ready for top tier football, meaning their interest could die down if they were to seal promotion.