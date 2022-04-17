Some big names feature on today’s League One transfer round-up on The72 as we approach the end of the season.

Ross Stewart, George Hirst and Robbin Ruiter are the three names that have been floating about in the transfer headlines in recent days.

Sunderland hitman Stewart sees his contract at the Stadium of Light come to an end in the summer of 2023, and the Black Cats have been planning to offer the Scotsman a new deal for a while now. The 25-year-old has netted a staggering 22 League One goals this season, the second highest in the division, and has attracted interest from Norwich City, Rangers and Swansea City in recent weeks. Now, recent reports have suggested that the talisman has put his Sunderland contract talks on hold as he keeps his options open ahead of learning the club’s promotion fate.

Last week, Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley reiterated his desire to sign on-loan Leicester City striker Hirst on a permanent deal in the summer. Now, the striker himself has shared his stance on his future, saying that ‘there’s conversations to be had in the summer’ with his parent and temporary club over a potential deal. Hirst has impressed recently after a shaky start to the season, netting 10 goals and assisting four in the process.

Recently released Willem II goalkeeper Ruiter has said that he would ‘love’ to return to Sunderland one day after enjoying his time at the Stadium of Light. The 35-year-old was at Sunderland during the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons, mainly being a bacl-up shot-stopper in his time in the north east. If he was to return, he would surely be signed as a motivator in the dressing room with him coming towards the end of his playing career.

As we approach the end of the season, more transfer news is set to flare up in the coming weeks.