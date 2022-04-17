Bournemouth retain an interest in Derby County captain Tom Lawrence ahead of the summer transfer window, reports Alan Nixon.

Lawrence, 28, was linked with a move to Bournemouth earlier in the season. But the Welshman has since remained at Derby County where he’s scored an impressive 11 goals form midfield this season, assisting five in the process.

His side look set for relegation into League One with five games remaining and a nine-point gap to Reading in 21st, and Lawrence remains out of contract with the Rams still in administration and still unable to agree new player contracts.

And now, Nixon has revealed that Bournemouth remain interested in Lawrence ahead of the summer transfer window.

Lawrence was once on the books at Manchester United. He’s played for a number of clubs in his career to date but has settled down with the Rams since joining in 2017, becoming a key player for the club.

Under Wayne Rooney this season, the attacking midfielder has rediscovered his scoring touch and has also bettered his leadership qualities, in a season that has been thwarted by the club’s off-field situation.

Rooney has also said that Lawrence wants to stay at the club and wants to continue playing under his watch, though Lawrence’s future at Pride Park could largely depend on the club’s ongoing takeover situation.

A good fit for Bournemouth?

The Cherries like to play attacking football under Scott Parker and so Lawrence would surely be a good fit. With promotion on the cards too, Parker will be looking to add more quality to his side in the summer, but whether or not Lawrence has that Premier League pedigree remains to be seen.

He’s certainly a good player who can cut it at Championship level, but there will definitely be question marks over his ability to produce the same goods in the top flight.

Up next for Bournemouth is a trip to Coventry City tomorrow, whilst Derby County travel to QPR.