Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher has spoken out following his side’s disappointing collapse against fellow top-six hopefuls Wycombe Wanderers.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side had just too much for the Green Army on Friday afternoon, and a first-half brace from Garath McClearly was enough to earn the hosts all three points.

This defeat for Schumacher’s team means they sit just two points above Sunderland in 7th and with one game less to play, meaning another defeat tomorrow afternoon would give Sunderland a huge advantage in terms of a play-off finish.

Speaking to PlymouthLive ahead of tmorrow’s season-defining clash against Sunderland, Schumacher said:

“Everyone was a little bit frustrated, myself more so than most probably. Hopefully we get a reaction, put in a better performance and get a result.



“We are going to need them because after a bad performance that energy and that atmosphere we can create at Home Park will give the lads an extra little five per cent.

“If we can get a little bit more in our legs from now until Monday, and get them behind us, then we will be a good game for Sunderland.”

Schumacher took the helm back in December following Ryan Lowe’s departure to Championship side Preston North End and the 37-year-old first-time manager has done a good job in maintaining Plymouth Argyle’s promotion chances.

A must-win for either side…

As Plymouth Argyle welcome Wearsiders to the long trip down south, a win for the hosts could see them all but confirm their top-six position. However, with games against Wigan Athletic and MK Dons remaining, their chances of securing promotion are looking slimmer by the day.

Sunderland are nine unbeaten and a win could see the Black Cats rise to 4th in the table, head coach Alex Neil has worked wonders since taking the job with just one defeat in his 11 games in charge.

Home Park will be raring to go by 15:00pm tomorrow afternoon and with the game being shown live on Sky Sports Football, expect many more fans across the country to be tuning in for this spectacle of a game.

The reverse fixture ended in a 2-1 win for Sunderland back in December.