Derby County gave their Sky Bet Championship survival hopes new life by beating leaders Fulham 2-1 in their last match.

That result placed them 22nd in the table on 31 points. Derby County have just four games left to play. Wayne Rooney’s side trail Reading and safety by nine points.

According to The Sun reporter Alan Nixon, Rooney is wanting a reunion with former Manchester United teammate Phil Bardsley.

Rooney to make a move for Burnley’s Bardsley

Nixon, writing in The Sun, says that Derby County and Wayne Rooney are “ready to move” for defender Bardsley when his contract at Burnley ends.

That contract runs out this summer when the 36-year-old will become a free agent. Having not featured in the Premier League this season, it appears that his time at the Lancashire club is coming to an end.

Nixon adds in his piece that Rooney “will be in” for pal Bardsley and reiterates this will happen “when his Burnley contract ends.”

Thoughts?

Derby County will hope that the football gods conspire with them and that they avoid the drop into League One.

Should that happen, the pull of regular Championship football might be a big lure for Phil Bardsley when he is considering his next steps in football.

Even a drop into League One, should that happen, might be enough of a lure if regular football is a part of the bargain.

Either way, bringing Phil Bardsley to Pride Park would be a great move for Derby County. After all, he is a player with 303 games of Premier League experience tucked into his belt.

Derby County return to action away at QPR in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.