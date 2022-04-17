Some big names feature on today’s Championship transfer round-up on The72 as we approach the end of the season.

Alex Smithies, Ethan Ampadu and André-Frank Zambo Anguissa are the three names that have been floating about in the transfer headlines over the course of the past few days.

Cardiff City boss Steve Morison has confirmed that the club will release shot-stopper Smithies in the summer due to not being able to ‘financially compete’ with what he will be demanding. We heard in the early stages of this month that Nottingham Forest are interested in the 32-year-old to bolster their goalkeeping department, which already consists of Brice Samba and Ethan Horvath – two very good keepers in the second tier.

Chelsea young star Ampadu is reportedly gathering interest from Swansea City, who are keen on a loan move for the Welsh international. The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Serie A side Venezia, where he has made 24 appearances and has impressed. The versatile defender has had previous loan spells at Sheffield United and RB Leipzig and is seen as one of the top talents at the London club, but hasn’t quite broken through the ranks just yet.

Finally, European giants Napoli are planning to gather funds to tie Fulham midfielder Zambo Anguissa down to a permanent deal in Italy. The Serie A side have an option-to-buy clause in their loan deal for the 26-year-old, who has made 19 appearances for his temporary club. Napoli have been keen on a permanent deal ever since November 2021, where a report stated that they were ‘confident’ of sealing a €15million deal for the Cameroonian.

As we approach the end of the season and get closer to when clubs start to table bids for players, we should expect to see more transfer news around the EFL develop over recent weeks.