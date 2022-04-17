Blackburn Rovers fell to another defeat on Friday night, this time at the hands of relegation threatened Peterborough United.

Despite going down to ten men inside the first half, Blackburn Rovers found themselves ahead thanks to Ben Brereton Diaz with just over ten minutes to play. But a quick double from Posh saw them snatch all three points.

This defeat means that over the last 15 games, Mowbray’s side now hold a points-per-game of less than 1, and they haven’t won on the road since January.

Their top-six hopes seem all but over – a win over Posh would’ve seen them rise back into the top six-spots, but now instead they find themselves sitting 8th with just four games remaining.

Peterborough United, who look almost certain to go down, showed a fighting spirit to take home the win and Blackburn Rovers boss had this to say, he told the club website:

“It’s a huge blow to us and to our aspirations this season. We need to show more backbone.

“It’s a desperately disappointed dressing room and we have to pick them up because we have another game in a couple of days.”

Anything can happen…

Mowbray will quickly focus his attention to tomorrow afternoon’s game against Stoke City, another side who have had a disappointing second half of the campaign.

The top-six is by no means impossible, but a run of form has to start now to prevent the Rovers from going five games without a win.

Michael O’Neill’s Potters side are in inconsistent form of late having won three of their last five and Blackburn Rovers supporters will definitely see this one as a possible victory.

But, after the surprising Posh defeat, some fans will be more than hesitant of their chances of success this campaign.