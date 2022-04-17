QPR manager Mark Warburton has predicted that R’s defender Rob Dickie will ‘undoubtedly attract interest’ ahead of the summer transfer window.

Dickie, 26, has enjoyed another impressive season with QPR in the Championship. The centre-back joined from Oxford United ahead of the 2020/21 season where he featured 43 times in the league, being named as the QPR Players’ Player of the Year and the Supporters’ Player of the Year too.

This time round, Dickie has featured 38 times in the league to date. He started the season in blistering form and although some of his performances have been indifferent since, he remains a top quality Championship player.

Right at the start of the season, Wolves and Leeds United were said to be monitoring his progression in West London, and more recently, West Ham were said to have shortlisted the Englishman ahead of the summer.

But speaking to West London Sport about Dickie’s potential summer ahead, QPR boss Warburton had this to say:

“People talk about good characters and it can be taken lightly, with a pinch of salt. But he’s a really solid character. He cares about the game, cares passionately about the team doing well and his own development.

“His ball-playing skills and decision-making are key; when to take it, when to take the extra touch and not get caught.

“I see a young player developing who will undoubtedly attract interest because he has the physicality and technical ability, works on the weaknesses in his game, and is just a really solid character.”