Millwall’s season is not yet over. The Lions have four games left and still have their eye on a Sky Bet Championship play-off place.

They sit 10th in the Championship table and their 62 points has the London side just a single win and goal difference outside the top six.

Despite their season not yet being done and dusted, The Sun man Alan Nixon says that Millwall are already thinking ahead. Their thoughts are directed toward a loan move for Newcastle United youngster Elliot Anderson.

Millwall looking to roar in for Magpies youngster…

Anderson has impressed whilst on loan at League Two side Bristol Rovers where he has been since January.

Despite being with the League Two side for less than three months, Anderson has caught the eye of many clubs with next season on their mind.

The thoughts of these sides will be skewed by the five goals and three assists that the 19-year-old attacking midfielder has made.

Nixon writes that these clubs are headed by Gary Rowett’s Millwall who he adds “are making the biggest play” and that Rowett “likes Anderson’s craft.”

Thoughts?

Should Millwall fail to achieve a play-off place, or Premier League promotion, then a move for Anderson would make sense.

Whilst the goals he has scored come in League Two competition, there is no doubt that he is putting the ball in the back of the net.

He has also shown this knack in the more rigorous setting of the Premier League 2 competition. In seven games at this level, Anderson has five goals and this includes a hat-trick against Nottingham Forest.

Anderson is highly thought of at Newcastle United and has made the bench for the Magpies for five Premier League games this season.

All in all, a Millwall move for Anderson would make a lot of sense going into the 2022/23 campaign.