Sunderland travel to Plymouth Argyle in League One this afternoon.

The Black Cats enter this one nine games unbeaten, following a tight 3-2 win against Shrewsbury Town last time out. A 92nd minute winner courtesy of Nathan Broadhead was enough to sneak the three points in Sunderland’s favour and make the possibility of finishing inside the top-six even more likely.

Plymouth Argyle’s last outing against Wycombe Wanderers ended in a disappointing 2-0 defeat which means they have now been drawn right back into the play-off dog fight.



Sunderland team news

Aiden McGeady is reportedly stepping up his return, but it still looks unlikely he’ll feature again for Sunderland this season.

Niall Huggins and Jordan Willis are both out for the season.

Alex Pritchard will be assessed before today’s affair, with Thorben Hoffmann, Leon Dajaku and Callum Doyle all out ill for the Shrewsbury Town tie, so it’s unknown whether they’ll be ready to go for Monday.

Predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

Winchester

Wright

Batth

Cirkin

Clarke

Matete

Evans (C)

Roberts

Broadhead

Stewart

Captain Corry Evans came off the bench as Sunderland lost their two goal advantage and the Wearsiders were able to get a grip of the game after his arrival, so it is likely head coach Alex Neil will opt with him from the off.

Nothing to lose…

Plymouth Argyle have three games remaining all against teams inside the top-six. Fans will be becoming increasingly nervous that their side may end up slipping out of the top six positions.

The Black Cats will be hoping to maintain their good run and build on their momentum as they look ahead towards the play-offs.

Both sides will go for it and it should make for an incredible game, both sets of fans will come in numbers and for those who can’t make it, the game will be shown live on Sky Sports Football.