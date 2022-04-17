Crystal Palace have joined Tottenham Hotspur in pursuit of Peterborough United’s Ronnie Edwards, claims Daily Mail.

Edwards, 19, has been in fine form for Peterborough United this season. After only making his league debut for Posh last time round, the young centre-back has featured 30 times in the Championship so far this season.

He’s been a shining light in an otherwise dire season for Grant McCann’s side, who currently sit in 23rd place of the Championship and face an immediate relegation back into League One.

And Posh could lose one of their star players in Edwards in the process. After Spurs were recently outed as suitors, a fresh report Daily Mail has now credited Crystal Palace with an interest in the £15million-rated Englishman.

Summer move in the offing?

Edwards has certainly impressed in the Championship this season. Playing in what is his first proper season of professional football and in a struggling Peterborough United side, Edwards has established himself as one of the best youngsters in the Football League.

He’s a complete defender, capable of travelling forward with the ball and helping to create in a more attacking sense too. But he also boasts the foundations of a solid defender, having strength and aerial ability.

With Posh looking set for relegation, expect interest in Edwards to heat up as the summer transfer window draws closer.

A move to either Palace of Spurs would be a really exciting oppurtunity for the 19-year-old and who might sign him, if either of Palace or Spurs, remains to be seen.

Up next for Edwards and Peterborough United is a trip to Barnsley on Monday afternoon.